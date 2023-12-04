DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JESTERR

Musicbox Lisboa
Mon, 4 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jesterr é um artista de música eletrônica e produtor de eventos do Funchal, Portugal. Iniciou a sua carreira em 2017 e desde então mudou-se para Lisboa onde ganhou reconhecimento pelos seus DJ sets e produção musical. Ele já se apresentou em vários clubes...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

