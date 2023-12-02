DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sexquisite Christmas Cabaret Manchester

Partisan Collective
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a sexy celebration to help you see the festive season in with style, and is not to be missed! Expect Xmas themed burlesque, dance, comedy, poetry and more.

At Sexquisite, we platform sex worker artists to provide paid creative work to sex workers...

This is an 18+ event
Sexquisite
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Partisan Collective

Unit 2, New Islington Mill Regent Trading Estate Oldfield Road Salford M5 4DE
Doors open6:00 pm

