Happy Mondays Comedy: Juliet Meyers & Homer & more

The Amersham Arms
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Monday 4th December 2023 : Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross : Juliet Meyers , Bas Rahman, Mags , Currer Ball, Rich Hardisty , Andy Field & MC James Dowdeswell

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.

Lineup

2
James Dowdeswell, Rich Hardistry, Andy Field and 2 more

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

