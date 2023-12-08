DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A my life is big Christmas at The George Tavern

The George Tavern
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

My Life Is Big Presents a festive night at The George Tavern - Expect mulled wine, crackers, theatrics & festive covers from Tapir! & other musical acts.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by My Life is Big.

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.