Man & The Echo Acoustic Tour 2024

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A Capable Man
About

Man & The Echo are heading back out on tour in Spring 2024. This time with a very special series of acoustic shows which sees the band presenting stripped back versions of songs from their back catalogue as they’ve never been heard before, plus some brand...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Now Agency.

Lineup

Man & The Echo

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

