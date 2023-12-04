DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Mic at The Three Compasses

The Three Compasses
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free
About

OPEN MIC hosted by Thom, our beloved quiz host, who’ll bring his love of bad puns, dad jokes and tequila shots to Mondays as he welcomes performances from musicians, poets, comedians, dancing dogs, the lot. Free entry, and all performers can do two 'turns'...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Three Compasses.
Lineup

Venue

The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Doors open4:00 pm

