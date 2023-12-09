Top track

Descolada - Nobody Came To My Birthday Party

Descolada + Jon Charles Dwyer + Leah Lawson

Lonesome Station Old Fort
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsOld Fort
$12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Descolada is an Americana, Country and Folk music project led by Colton Ray Nelson. Reared and raised in Northern Indiana, the well humored melancholy of the Midwest seeps through the pores of his songs.

Descolada’s sound is rooted in tradition. However,...

All ages
Presented by Lonesome Station.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Descolada, Jon Charles Dwyer, Leah Lawson

Venue

Lonesome Station Old Fort

39 Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
50 capacity

