99GINGER: Jeshi, JD Reid, Shifa Ligero, AAA

Colour Factory
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.20
About

99GINGER are throwing some of best parties in Paris’ The Face…

In the past year, Jeshi has emerged as one of the leading figures in UK rap, collaborating with artists such as Obongjayar, Westside Boogie and cult producer Vegyn. JD Reid, AAA, Shifa Ligero...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by mantra.sw9 & The Columbo Group.

Lineup

2
99GINGER, Kirou Kirou, JD Reid and 2 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN

Doors open10:00 pm

