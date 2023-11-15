DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belle, Book & Candle: Darkness Falls

El Cid
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Witchy burlesque, psychics & vendors.

With performances by

Lux La Croix

Ruby Champagne

Queenie Blonde

Queen Ruby

Princess Farhana

Charlotte La Belle Araignee

MC: Mae Lust

Ritual: Intuitive Shana

DJ: Lizzie Sixx

Go-go: Alice, Morgan, Sarah, Venus Read more

Presented by Belle, Book & Candle.

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

