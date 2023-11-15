DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Witchy burlesque, psychics & vendors.
With performances by
Lux La Croix
Ruby Champagne
Queenie Blonde
Queen Ruby
Princess Farhana
Charlotte La Belle Araignee
MC: Mae Lust
Ritual: Intuitive Shana
DJ: Lizzie Sixx
Go-go: Alice, Morgan, Sarah, Venus
