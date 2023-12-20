DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babx & Adrien Mondot

La Maison des Métallos
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ce projet est l’histoire d’une rencontre entre Babx et son double solo, Adrien Mondot. Et le coeur de cette rencontre réside dans le plaisir du jeu et la simplicité de l’assemblage entre un univers sonore et un univers visuel.

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Lineup

Babx

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

