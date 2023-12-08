DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DEEPROOT 9 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $39.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sign up for limited presale access here: https://hive.co/l/drr9yr

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Deep Root Records 9-Year Anniversary at Kings Hall w/ MoBlack & Nitefreak

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

MoBlack, Nitefreak, SAMA

Venue

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

111 Gardner Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

