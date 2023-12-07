Top track

Shabaka Hutchings Presents A Tribute To Pharoah Sanders

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £40.80

About

A tribute to Pharoah Sanders from Shabaka will be taking place at the ICA on 7th December. This is a separate show and will not be a performance of A Love Supreme.

All tickets to events at the Institute of Contemporary Arts are subject to a Venue Levy of...

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

