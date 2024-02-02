DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Get In Her Ears w/ Roller Derby

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Returning to The Shacklewell Arms in February, Get In Her Ears are super excited to host the shimmering dream-pop of Roller Derby, all the way from Hamburg, Germany! Support comes from London duo Panic Pocket with their twinkling tongue-in-cheek ditties, a...

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

¡Ay Carmela!, Panic Pocket, Roller Derby

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

