Loco Cabaret Valentine's Day Show | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
About

East London's Premier alternative drag and burlesque night returns with another titillating, HELL-raising and eye popping show on WEDNESDAY 14TH FEBRUARY with two extra special guest performers..

MISS TERRI BOXX

VICTORIA ROSE

& your Loco Cabaret residen...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

