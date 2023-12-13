Top track

Daylight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PxSSY PWR Presents: Eliza Legzdina, Jazzi Sirius, Armanious + more

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Daylight
Got a code?

About

PxSSY PWR returns to Hootananny Brixton to present a night featuring the most exciting female acts coming up on the scene

The night will be hosted by Wilde’s pink wigged, biro smoking and PxSSY PoWeRed alter ego ‘Ya gurl Charlene’ presenting a night of Rn...

PXSSY PWR
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Jessica Wilde, Eliza Legzdina, Jazzi Sirius and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.