DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Klandest: SACCHI (New York debut)

Brooklyn Warehouse Location
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday December 9 - Klandest x Medusa presents:

Venezuelan top #1 female DJ SACCHI @djanesacchi

SACCHI ____________ New Yok Debut __________ Doors 10PM

> Location: Brooklyn Warehouse.

> VIP/RSVP/INFO text (347)620.6024 We only r...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Klandest Brooklyn.

Lineup

Venue

Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.