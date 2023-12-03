Top track

Raimundo Nieves - No Quiero Nada Contigo (feat. Roy Pinatel)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clandestino Salsa

El Sol
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Raimundo Nieves - No Quiero Nada Contigo (feat. Roy Pinatel)
Got a code?

About

Vuelve "Clandestino salsa" y el tren del sabor, la orquesta mas salsera de Madrid por primera vez en la Sala El sol, quedarse sentado no es una opción.

¡La Salsa Brava tiene una cita importante en Madrid!

El pianista venezolano Raimundo Nieves y su Cland...

Todas las edades
Organizado por El Sol.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.