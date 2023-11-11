DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Odyssey with ThugPop, Miss Parker, Fashion, & MORE

The End
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experience Sublime Odyssey 11/11. Celebrate the official launch of the new Odyssey Merch with the Sound Brigade (list dj's) & featuring a live never before seen performance by ThugPop. A Night to remember and not to miss.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

THUGPOP, Miss Parker

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.