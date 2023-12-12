Top track

Cannons & Tiësto - Fire for You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goldenvoice Presents: Cannons

The Glass House
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$46.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cannons & Tiësto - Fire for You
Got a code?

About

CANNONS alternate between flashes of gauzy introspection, glitter-drenched dancefloor ecstasy, and gritty sensuality. The Los Angeles trio — Michelle Joy [vocals], Ryan Clapham [lead guitar], and Paul Davis [drums keys] — elevate alternative / electr...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall and Goldenvoice
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cannons

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.