Guilty | A split hour by Kat Nip & Mike Rice

The Bill Murray
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kat Nip (POL) & Mike Rice (IRE) both grew up on potatoes, booze and catholic guilt. They will talk about it, for 30 min each. And it'll be so funny, you might even pee your pants a bit.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Mike Rice

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

