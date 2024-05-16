Top track

Johnnie Carwash - Anxiety

Johnnie Carwash

La Boule Noire
Thu, 16 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trio guitare/basse/batterie formé à l’été 2018, Johnnie Carwash s’inspire de la fraîcheur pop de Frankie Cosmos, de la hargne auto-destructrice de FIDLAR et du garage bordélique dans lequel ils répètent. Leurs morceaux oscillent entre punk frontal et slows...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Limitrophe Prod.

Lineup

Johnnie Carwash

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

