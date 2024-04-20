Top track

Ferge X Fisherman - Pace

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ferge X Fisherman & Nujakasha

Strom
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ferge X Fisherman - Pace
Got a code?

About

Losgelöst von jeglicher Konventionalität sind die Songs der Hip Hop Band Ferge X Fisherman ganz im Sinne des Jazz, der eine gigantische Rolle für ihre Musik spielt. Vor allem durch lässige, subtile Komplexität sorgt die Gruppe immer wieder dafür, dass die...

All ages
RBK Fusion präsentiert:

Lineup

Ferge X Fisherman

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.