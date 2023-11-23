DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nicotina Dischi Release Party

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
Free
About

Nicotina Dischi si presenta al pubblico sul palco di YellowSquare durante la MMW.

Dopo un talk dedicato alla presenza delle donne nel music biz, il roster prenderà d’assalto il palco: dall’elettronica immersiva di Holograph all’urban-pop di Charlotte Card...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Francesco Sacco

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.