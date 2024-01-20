DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

In Waves at The Lower Third Clubroom

The Lower Third
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In Waves kick off 2024 with a headline show at The Lower Third Clubroom, on January 20th 2024.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by IN WAVES.

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

