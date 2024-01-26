DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bono / Burattini "Suono In Un Tempo Trasfigurato"

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsCatania
€10
About

Ispirandosi ai film della cineasta d'avanguardia Maya Deren (At Land, Ritual in Transfigured Time e A study in Choreography for Camera), la vocalist e performer Francesca Bono (Ofeliadorme) e la batterista Vittoria Burattini (Massimo Volume) hanno creato u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Bono / Burattini

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

