Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $45.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Greensky Bluegrass - Presented by Murmrr x LPR - Live at Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday, January 12th, 2024

6:00 PM doors | 7:00 PM show (all ages)

For two decades now, Greensky Bluegrass have been building an empire, brick by brick. They are widely kno...

Presented by Murmrr x LPR
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

