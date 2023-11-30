DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“One night only”. Toronto-based EBM punk entity Some Exercise celebrate the release of their debut LP, ‘Web Peril’. Joining the bill is Montréal no wave act Coins Parallèles and local analog genius MESMKR.
This is an 19+ event
