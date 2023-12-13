Top track

Death From Above 1979 - Better Off Dead (La Peste Cover)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goldenvoice Presents: Death from Above 1979

The Glass House
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$41.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Death From Above 1979 - Better Off Dead (La Peste Cover)
Got a code?

About

Doors 7pm

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall and Goldenvoice
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Death From Above 1979

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.