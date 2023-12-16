DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Propaganda - Your Indie & Alternative Xmas Party!

The Fleece
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBristol
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's the most wonderful time of the year and it certainly won't be a silent night in Bristol as Propaganda will be blowing the roof off with alternative rock and pop punk! We'll be decking the halls (well, The Fleece) with only the most garish of decoratio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Propaganda Promotions.

Lineup

Propaganda DJs

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
450 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.