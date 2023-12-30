DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are taking over Night Tales for a very special two room party to celebrate our favourite Deep House Anthems. All the favs from the 00s and 10s.
The Sounds of:
Hot Natured, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Dusky, Patrick Topping, Julio Bashmore, Miguel Campb...
