DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Benediction: 2010's Deep & Tech House Classics

Night Tales
Sat, 30 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are taking over Night Tales for a very special two room party to celebrate our favourite Deep House Anthems. All the favs from the 00s and 10s.

The Sounds of:

Hot Natured, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Dusky, Patrick Topping, Julio Bashmore, Miguel Campb...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.