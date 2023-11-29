DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Initiation au Mix par Connect'HER

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Réservé aux personnes s'identifiant femmes ou non-binaires uniquement.

En groupe de 12 personnes, dans une atmosphère conviviale et bienveillante, les artistes Dj Ara et Victtoria proposeront une initiation au Djing.

Au programme : Comprendre le fonction...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

