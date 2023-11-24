DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nethern Realm V4

Deposito Pontecorvo
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:59 pm
GigsPisa
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It: Venerdì 06 Ottobre torna a Pisa la realtà Berlinese paragonata al famosissimo Berghain di Berlino. Nethern realm è pronta ad aprire le porte a quella che sarà la nuova location per la stagione 2023/2024.

En: Friday, October 06 back in Pisa the Berl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nethern Realm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Deposito Pontecorvo

Via Giosuè Carducci 13, 56017 San Giuliano Terme provincia di Pisa, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.