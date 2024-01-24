Top track

Never Fight A Man With A Perm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

101 PartTime Jobs: Joe Talbot (IDLES) Live Podcast

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PodcastLondon
Selling fast
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Never Fight A Man With A Perm
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew Presents

A VERY SPECIAL ONE-OFF LIVE PODCAST with Joe Talbot (IDLES) on 101 Part Time Jobs with Giles Bidder.

Known for being a committed unit, IDLES are a band who share their love and fear directly with fans. At this one-off special even...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

IDLES

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.