DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cloud di/con Giovanfrancesco Giannini

ASD Accademia dello Spettacolo UNIKA
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLOUD è una riflessione sulla politica delle immagini e sulla rappresentazione mediatica dei corpi, organizzata attorno ai concetti di durata e ripetizione: la performance è composta da tre ripetizioni di circa trenta minuti ciascuna; il pubblico può entra Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

ASD Accademia dello Spettacolo UNIKA

Via Padre M. Kolbe 3a, 70126 Bari Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.