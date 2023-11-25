Top track

Radio Zastava - Last Yugoslav Complotto

Radio Zastava in concerto

Vibra
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsModena
About

I RADIO * ZASTAVA sono un collettivo unico nel variegato scenario delle band europee dal background etno-balcanico. Attivi dal 2005 i sette membri della band hanno origini italiane, friulane, slovene, austriache e bosniache-serbe. Pochissime band riescono

Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Radio Zastava

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
350 capacity

