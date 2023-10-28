Top track

NEO Halloween Masquerade Party

Skyfall Cocktail Club
28 Oct - 29 Oct
PartyBarcelona
€22.60

About

NEO is BACK! A special Halloween Edition, Theme Masquerade!

Grab your mask, dress stylish and come to dance. Electric vibes, great music and most importantly, amazing people.

Location- Skyfall Cocktail Bar with a Panoramic View of Barcelona. This is NEO! Read more

Presented by NEO Party.

Lineup

DJ PaperCuts, Rastazaria

Venue

Skyfall Cocktail Club

Avinguda De La Granvia De L'hospitalet 144, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

