Oh My God!

On Paper

The Roxy
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsCleveland
$16.48

Oh My God!
On Paper

w/ False Teeth, Girl Cologne, Grumpy Plum and Mr. Princess

The Roxy at Mahall's

630PM doors / 7PM show

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

On Paper

The Roxy

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

