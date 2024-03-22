DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ BENS

L'étage
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Citron Doré et Antidote, en partenariat avec NRJ, présentent

DJ BENS (+1ère partie)

C’est le DJ Urbain N° 1 Français. Avec plus d’1,4 Million de Followers sur TikTok, Dj Bens est l’un des Dj les plus populaire de France.  Après un zénith complet à Montpe Read more

Citron Doré et Antidote présente, en partenariat avec NRJ.

Lineup

DJ Bens

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

