Top track

Gordo - Parcera

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year's Eve 2024 at Oasis Miami ft. GORDO

Oasis Wynwood
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
From $115.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gordo - Parcera
Got a code?

Event information

On Sunday, December 31st, The Countdown & Forest Döwn Under present New Year's Eve 2024 with GORDO at OASIS Wynwood, Miami.

This is a 18+ event.
Forest Döwn Under presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GORDO

Venue

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.