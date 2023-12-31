Top track

Gordo - TARAKA

Gordo Miami New Year's Eve 2024

Oasis Wynwood
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
$56.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gordo - TARAKA
About

On Sunday, December 31st, ring in the New Year with GORDO at OASIS Wynwood Miami. Doors open at 8 pm.

This is a 21+ event.

The Countdown & Forest Döwn Under

Lineup

GORDO

Venue

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

