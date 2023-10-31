DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

My Generation Halloween Party!

Off Topic
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

una special editions di My Generation - sessant'anni da ballare >Super Paurosa con allestimenti a tema

Doppia Sala! CUBO +Bistrò + giardino di HALLOWEEN!

My Generation è la prima ed unica festa in Italia che vi teletrasporta nel passato con le migliori h Read more

Presentato da Associazione Torino Youth Centre.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.