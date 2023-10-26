Top track

Jason Peters - Little Cages - Club Tularosa Remix

Sirenitas: Club Tularosa, Nicoshi

Studio 71 at Grandmaster Recorders
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Thursday, October 26 we are starting Sirenitas - our new night and monthly residency at Studio 71, Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood. Think of Sirenitas as Sirens' younger sister: a little impatient, a little provocative, but always groovy and sexy! It Read more

Presented by Sirens.
Venue

Studio 71 at Grandmaster Recorders

1518 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

