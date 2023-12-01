Top track

La Trappola di Dalian - Pillole

È un fottutissimo casino!

sPAZIO211
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€8.50

Event information

É UN FOTTUTISSIMO CASINO approda allo sPAZIO211! Dopo il successo della scorsa stagione sui palchi dello Ziggy Club e del BLAH BLAH, ritorna il format pensato da La Trappola di Dalian per smuovere l’attitudine alternative che è in voi!

sPAZIO211, La Trappola di Dalian, Revel

Lineup

Revel, La Trappola di Dalian

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

