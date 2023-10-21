Top track

Edouard - Luciano Lamanna Remix

Cieloterra Opening

Cieloterra
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€7

About

Dopo mesi di notti a metà con il club Under Costruction questo sabato inauguriamo il nuovo CIELOTERRA con:

Nuovi Bar multi direzionali

Nuovo set luci avvolgente raddoppiato ed esplosivo

Nuova diffusione potenziata everything you need

In consolle il meg Read more

Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Luciano Lamanna, Orz, Lilly Korine and 1 more

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

