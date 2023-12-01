DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polo

The End
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Polo holiday seasonparty Friday, December 1

Live DJs and Performances
Clip @bloodyclip
Sausha De La Ossa @sauscha
Drumloop @drumloop
Harto Falion @harto_falion
Knives @bigknives
Garett Caramel @garettcaramel

Hosted by
6IXVCR @6ixvcr
Aman...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
CLIP, Sausha De La Ossa, Drumloop and 3 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.