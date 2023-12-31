Top track

Solid Gold - Who You Gonna Run To?

NYE w/ Solid Gold & Huckfelt+Ylvisaker+Bates

Icehouse
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $40.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

5PM DOORS // 7PM SHOWTIME // EARLY BIRD $30 // $40 AFTER CHRISTMAS DAY // 21+

Say goodbye to 2023 with live music from Solid Gold and David Huckfelt, and then dance into the new year with a very special Solid Gold DJ set. Champagne flights and to***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Icehouse.

Lineup

David Huckfelt, Solid Gold, Solid Gold

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

