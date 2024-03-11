Top track



Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

The Albion Rooms
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£12.43

About

The Albion Rooms Presents Cardiff 70's rock influenced band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard on Monday 11th March 2024 for an exclusive stripped back set.

“Clawing the radio dial back to the golden age of 70s power pop, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard lurch between the th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Albion Rooms.

Lineup

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Venue

The Albion Rooms

31 Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

