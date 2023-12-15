DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Sissy Dicks

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING: This concert will contain explicit content.

Ho, ho, ho here they come, come, come! The Sissy Dicks are home for the holigays, playing their first Memphis show in over a year at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts! Four-time Gram...

18 and up
Presented by Crosstown Arts.

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

