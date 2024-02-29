Top track

Kollektives Träumen

Got a code?

Friends Of Gas

Club Manufaktur
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsStuttgart
€14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

„Den Schmutz der Straße auf die Bühne bringen“, so hat der im Juli 2016 verstorbene New Yorker Musiker Alan Vega einmal die Idee der Liveauftritte seines Duos Suicide beschrieben. Wer einmal die Münchener Band Friends Of Gas live gesehen hat, wird bestätig...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.

Lineup

Friends of Gas

Venue

Club Manufaktur

Hammerschlag 8, 73614 Schorndorf, Germany
Doors open8:30 pm

