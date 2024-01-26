DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins: Bad Boombox (Extended Set)

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BAD BOOMBOX 📻 EXTENDED SET

The Bulgarian-American DJ & producer has been making waves in the techno scene. He descends into the Venue MOT booth for his London debut on January 26, playing an extended set.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
Bad Boombox

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

